WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office acquired information that a sex offender had been using Facebook without notifying law enforcement as required by the New York State Offender Registry.

Richard Davis, age 57 of Lake George NY, had been using an internet identifier of “Richard Davis” on the social media site.

On May 2, 2017, Davis was arrested on a felony in violation of New York State correction laws.

Davis is being held pending arraignment.