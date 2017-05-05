Police arrest man accused of sexually abusing child under 13 years old

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say sexually abused a child under the age of 13.

Francis Joy, 34, of Ballston Lake, is accused of also trying to rape the child on multiple occasions. Police say the abuse started sometime in January 2017 and continued up until recently.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Joy was arrested following an investigation into alleged child abuse in Malta.

He was arraigned and held in lieu of $30,000/$60,000 bail.