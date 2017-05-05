Motorcycle safety awareness campaign launched in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A motorcycle safety awareness campaign was announced on Friday.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced the coordinated effort to spread awareness as the weather warms up and the bikes hit the road. Most crashes with bikers are often the result of drivers who don’t yield the right of way or by distracted drivers.

There are also a few things for bikers to keep in mind to stay safe like always using turn signals, hand signals to make sure other drivers see you, stay off the road in bad weather, and always wear a helmet.