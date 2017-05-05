Man accused of driving under the influence and hitting motorcyclist arraigned

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting a motorcyclist and then fleeing the scene was arraigned on Thursday.

Police say John Woodbeck Jr., 59, was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-890 in Rotterdam when he struck a vehicle from behind, causing the operator to be ejected. He was apprehended a short time later in Princetown after fleeing the scene.

Woodbeck was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, imprudent speed, aggravated driving while intoxicated and following too close.

Police say when he was arrested he registered a 0.25 percent BAC.