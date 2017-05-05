Living history day at Ten Broeck Mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Historical Association will be presenting living history day at the Ten Broeck Mansion from 12 to 4 p.m. this Sunday.

While learning about the significant legacy of this beautiful mansion, there will also be plenty of events to cleanse your history palate.

Re-enactors such as Jack Baylis will take on the persona of Abraham Lincoln and there will also be a Capital District Civil War round table.

Period music will be performed by “Rural Felicity”, sheep shearing, pony rides and baby animals; including arts and crafts for the kids are all part of a jammed packed day of family fun.

