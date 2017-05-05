Jury deliberating the Alex West trial asks for clarification on charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The jury has begun deliberations on Friday in the Alex West trial.

So far, the jury has had one note so far.

In the first note to the judge, the jury asked to have three charges read back to them, the second-degree manslaughter charge, second-degree assault charge and reckless operation of a vessel charge.

They also asked to have the legal definition of the reckless operation charge.

On Thursday, during closing arguments, Cheryl Coleman said West did not know anyone in the other boat was injured and that he left because he was afraid his boat would sink.

Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan told the jury that West knew exactly what he was doing when he left and he never called police because he knew he would be in trouble because she says he knew he was drunk and high.

