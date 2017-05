ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state is kicking off the annual I Love My Park Day.

More than 8,000 volunteers of all ages will help improve more than 125 parks, historic sites, and public lands.

The projects include general park clean-up, invasive species removal, planting and installing benches and picnic tables.

The state has set up a map where you can find all kinds of information on where events are taking place and at what time.

Click here to what events are taking place in your community.