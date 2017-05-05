Cumberland Farms adding used needle depositories in some store bathrooms

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local gas station and convenience store is doing something to keep its customers safe, but it could be seen as controversial.

Biohazard needle depository containers have been installed in the bathrooms of some Cumberland Farms stores, including the one on Route 4 in North Greenbush. The company told NEWS10 ABC the containers are specifically being placed in bathrooms where drug use has taken place.

Some were shocked to see pictures of the containers from the men’s and women’s bathrooms of the store. But one man said he thinks it keeps people safe.

Joe Johnson is from Averill Park, one of the Capital Region’s hardest hit areas of the heroin epidemic.

“It’s a safety thing I think,” he said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily encouraging, but I think people who are innocent bystanders, I think, to what’s going on there. I know out in Averill Park we had someone overdose in a Stewart’s bathroom a while back, so it’s happening.”

Cumberland Farms released the following statement to NEWS10:

Like many retailers, Cumberland Farms has experienced instances of drug usage in our bathrooms. We made a proactive Company decision to install these cabinets in areas where we have seen bathroom drug usage as a means to keep our customers and employees safe from being exposed to the used needles/syringes. We are committed to doing everything we can to minimize any drug usage within our properties, as well as to keep all our employees and customers safe from this type of activity.