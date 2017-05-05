Congressman Faso responds to health care vote fallout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The House-passed repeal of Obamacare is controversial and a local woman and congressman have been tossed into the national spotlight because of it.

Anyone watching Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC Thursday night would have been surprised to see a woman named Andrea Mitchell on the air. She is not the reporter, but a local woman who lives in Congressman John Faso’s district.

Some time ago she approached Faso and told him she had a brain tumor and was worried she’d lose her health insurance because it’s a pre-existing condition. He hugged her and promised her she wouldn’t lose it.

On Thursday, House Republicans voted to repeal and replace Obamacare. Many are worried about people with pre-existing conditions losing insurance in this new bill.

“I’m crushed, I honestly believed after the first vote he wouldn’t repeal it. A lot of my friends and constituents thought that that was very naïve of me,” Constituent Andrea Mitchell said on Maddow’s show.

“The bill explicitly covers preexisting conditions, there’s a provision in the bill called guarantee issue, which means an insurer is required to issue the policy. This is already a state law in New York,” Faso said on Friday to NEWS10 ABC.

Congressman Faso says people with pre-existing conditions are protected.