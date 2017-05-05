Concerns parking spaces for Troy pub will encroach on Pawling Park

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A plan for a historic Troy church to be turned into brew pub has cleared its first hurdle but now parking is a problem.

Some are worried the need for more parking spaces will encroach on nearby Pawling Park, which is home to a statue of the city’s first mayor.

The city zoning board has okayed the plan to transform the Mount Ida Community Baptist Church on Congress Street into the Collar City brew pub. There’s room for just 16 cars and zoning code requires 143 spaces. A plan to add more spaces by paving over part of the park has the park’s committee concerned.

“A lot of people put in a lot of effort to make this gardens and this space beautiful and make it part of the community,” Gary Pavlic, co-chairman of the statue committee, said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to one of the owners of the Collar City Brew Pub who said they have no desire to see the park or statue go.