5/5 Pet Connection: Buddy

Buddy is a 12 year old neutered husky. He was adopted from the MCSPCA in 2009. He was surrendered by the owner due to not being able to afford his medical care. He had a tumor hanging from his neck (bit bigger than a softball). The tumor was successfully removed.

He is cat and dog friendly. He is a sweet friendly dog. He came into the shelter on April 19th and went to the vet that day. He has healed so well……he acts like nothing ever happened.

We are looking for the perfect retirement home…..I LOVE this older-senior dog and Pet Connection WILL SPONSOR his adoption fees !!!

I was squeezing him on TV like a big Teddy Bear….you will fall in love when you meet him….

He is up to date with vaccinations, microchipped and given preventative treatment for worms, fleas and kennel cough.

Montgomery County SPCA 518-842-8050