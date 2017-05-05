2 people facing drugs charges were on Alex West’s boat at time of fatal crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people on Alex West’s boat at the time of the crash are now facing drug charges in a different case.

Matthew Marry and Kristine Tiger were arrested Friday morning after a search warrant executed at a home in Saratoga Springs turned up drugs.

Police say Marry was possessed concentrated cannabis and heroin and Tiger had heroin and suboxone.

Bothe were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.

Marry and Tiger were arrested on misdemeanor charges following the boat crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.