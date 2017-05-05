2 people facing drugs charges were on Alex West’s boat at time of fatal crash

Web Staff Published: Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people on Alex West’s boat at the time of the crash are now facing drug charges in a different case.

Matthew Marry and Kristine Tiger were arrested Friday morning after a search warrant executed at a home in Saratoga Springs turned up drugs.

Police say Marry was possessed concentrated cannabis and heroin and Tiger had heroin and suboxone.

Bothe were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.

Marry and Tiger were arrested on misdemeanor charges following the boat crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s