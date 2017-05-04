Two indicted in home invasion gone wrong in Gloversville

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Potter (L) and Terry (R)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The victim of a home invasion turned deadly and one of the suspects is going before a judge on Thursday.

Last November, Gary Terry and Robert Phillips Jr. are accused of breaking into a Gloversville home, allegedly looking for drugs.

The break-in awakened Jeremy Potter and after a brief altercation police say Potter shot and killed Phillips.

Police say the gun potter used to shoot Phillips was reported stolen just a month earlier.

Potter was indicted on weapon and stolen property possession charges.

He faces up to four years in prison.

Meanwhile, Terry was indicted on felony burglary and robbery charges and could spend up to 15 years behind bars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s