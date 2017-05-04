Possible effects of the House-passed Obamacare replacement bill on NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act, moving the focus now toward the U.S. Senate.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the act is an assault on New York and would be disastrous for the Empire State.

AARP’s Associate State Director Joseph Stelling and the nearly $3 million members he represents aren’t happy to see the American Health Care Act passed in the U.S. House.

“It represents multi-billion dollar giveaway for insurance companies, all at the same time, increasing risks for older Americans, people with disabilities, it’s bad news for a lot of different reason,” Stelling said.

Stelling says if this were to become law, be ready to pay up, especially seniors.

“For older, lower income folks they’re going to take in on the chin financially with this.”

Depending on your age, Stelling says your premiums could go up thousands every year.

For those with pre-existing conditions, it could be as high as $25,000 more.

“Just eye-popping numbers,” Stelling said.

“Would reduce funding to New York state by nearly seven billion dollars over the next four years, so we’re very concerned,” Dan Heim, Executive Vice President of Leading Age New York, said.

Heim works with non-profits and public providers of long-term care for seniors and those with disabilities across the state.

He says if the American Health Care Act becomes law, it could mean the end of long-term care.

“What that’s going to mean is that elderly and disabled people who rely on Medicaid for their care may be left without services or may be left with reduced services.”

Currently, for every dollar that New York put into Medicaid, the federal government matches that dollar, but Heim says that match would be limited under the American Health Care Act.

“I think cuts at that level are going to be very difficult for the services system to sustain.”

The focus now turns to the Senate.