Police: Saratoga man had more than 86 grams of cocaine during traffic stop

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had more than 86 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-87.

Police say they stopped Dwayne Wilson, 43, of Saratoga Springs, for multiple motor vehicle violations.

Wilson was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $15,000 bond.