BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York man accused of voting twice in the 2016 general election was arrested.

Police say John Maier, 76, of Ballston Spa, filed an absentee ballot in Pasco County, Florida Board of Elections in October 2016 and cast a vote in the Town of Milton on November 8, 2016.

Maier was charged with illegal voting, a felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.