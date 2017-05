MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NEWS10) – The Memphis Music Hall of Fame is honoring Justin Timberlake.

The Hall of Fame along with the Rock-n-Soul Museum began installing new memorabilia Wednesday.

Exhibits and displays includes specific items from Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience” World Tour.

It showcases Timberlake’s tuxedos, a set list and much more.

Timberlake is a native of Memphis and was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015.