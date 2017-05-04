“May the Fourth” be with you on Star Wars Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May 4th marks one of the more widely popular cultural “cult holidays” on the globe. “May the Fourth” be with you, more commonly known as Star Wars Day, is an international celebration for fans of possibly the movie industry’s greatest phenomenon.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi ready to hit the theaters on December 15th, it is quite possible that legions of Star Wars fans may be growing at an all-time fever pitch.

Although the franchise began in the late 1970s, younger and younger generations of enthusiasts are taking to the powers of the Force.

Whether you take your fandom to a comic con event, or simply enjoy watching the films, there is no doubt that Star Wars Day provides the inspiration to day dream about what it would be like to join the Jedi force and aid the rebels against the Empire.

This year’s Star Wars celebration comes with a heavy heart following the recent passing of Carrie Fisher. Her portrayal of Princess Leia is one of the most iconic roles in all of film history, and recent movies from the franchise have included her in both in on-set shooting and CGI representations.

Fisher’s appearance in Rogue One is just one example of the creativity that Walt Disney Productions has used to generate a connection between core fans of the movies and those being recruited like the rebel army. Following The Last Jedi, the expectation is for an Episode IX and an untitled stand-alone film about Han Solo, the mercenary who joined forces with the rebel alliance.

Additionally, Walt Disney theme parks are in the development and construction stages of Star Wars Land in Walt Disney World (Florida) and Disneyland (California) respectively. Sure to be destinations for all Star Wars lovers who have already visited the smaller Star Wars: Launch Bay attractions and can’t wait to immerse themselves in an even greater Sci-Fi heaven.

No matter where your allegiances lie with Darth Vader and the Dark Side or Chewbacca and Yoda, today is an international carnival to revel in your own Star Wars galaxy; provided you pilot the Millennium Falcon to a gathering nearby.

Only one rule: Use the Force wisely!

For Star Wars fans in the Capital Region, including young Jedi, the Malta Community Center is holding a “Star Wars Night” in their library (1 Bayberry Dr, Malta, NY) from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be Star Wars characters in costume, activities for kids including Lego Star Wars and a screening of Rogue One. For more information call 518-682-2495.