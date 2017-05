CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 11 was arrested on Thursday.

Police say Jermaine Staley, 34, was arrested after they received a tip of possible sexual abuse.

Staley was charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.