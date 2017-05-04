Investigation continues into death of Hadley woman

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped about the death of a Hadley woman.

The crime scene tape is still up around the home of 52-year-old Sherry Norton. She was found dead inside early Wednesday morning.

An autopsy was done on Thursday but there are still little clues as to how she died and if someone else was responsible.

Evidence technicians meet with Saratoga County DA Karen Heggin a day after police found the body of Norton on the living room floor of her Third Avenue home.

“Everybody knows everyone we all love and respect one another,” Brandon Allen, a family friend, said.

Allen says things weren’t always that way behind these doors.

“From my understanding, I heard that they had some domestic disputes.”

According to the post star, Sherri and her husband Robert faced charges last year after a gun was fired in the home. The couple has a daughter in her 20s.

“She was like a sister to me in the sense that where I lived I always looked out for her.”

Brandon will be doing that now more than eve as the community mourns the loss of Norton.

“No one had a bad word to say about her.”

Several neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, say Norton was very kind and volunteered with the Head Start program and worked with people with disabilities.