Hadley woman’s death raises concerns about domestic violence

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police remain tight lipped after finding a woman dead inside her Hadley home, but her death is raising concerns about domestic abuse.

“It’s just an awful shock to me,” Carolyn Allen said.

Allen is heartbroken over the loss of her sister, Sherry Norton.

Anybody can have their ups and downs, but we never knew of it,” Allen said.

An autopsy was completed on Norton on Thursday. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is not saying how Norton died or if someone else was responsible, but property tax records show she owned her home on Third Avenue with her husband, Michael, since 2002.

“Every time that I would see them they were getting along good; they was happy go lucky,” Allen said.

Allen said she never heard Michael yell and never saw them angry.

“He was jokey, and she was always happy,” she said.

But a family friend told NEWS10 ABC things were loving behind closed doors, and Norton and her husband had domestic disputes.

According to court records obtained by the Daily Gazette, Michael pleaded guilty in April to First Degree Reckless Endangerment following an incident. They also said Sherry was one of two people who had active “refrain from” orders of protection against Michael.

Norton sought help, but others are scared to try.

Liz Warner was murdered by her husband. Her mother, Martha Lasher, is now an advocate in the fight against domestic violence.

“It’s not too late,” she said. “All the victim has to do is reach out.”

Lasher said there are agencies throughout the Capital Region that support victims of domestic violence. They can also offer counseling, legal assistance and shelter.

“There is just so much that can be given to the victim,” Lasher said.

Allen said she can’t imagine what happened to her sister.

“I don’t understand it,” she said.

Domestic violence support agencies are available throughout the Capital Region, including:

Unity House in Troy

Equinox in Albany

YWCA in Schenectady

Community Action of Greene County’s Domestic Violence Program for Columbia and Greene counties

Wellspring in Saratoga Springs

Mechanicville Area Community Service Center Domestic Violence Advocacy Program in Mechanicville

Family Counseling Center of Fulton County

Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Crime Victim Services for Fulton and Montgomery Counties

Catholic Charities Crime Victim Program for Schoharie County

Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Project for Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties