Guilty plea in ND-BG athletic field house arson

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of intentionally setting fire to the field house at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady accepted a plea deal.

Shameek McDuffie, 20, pled guilty to Arson in the Third Degree.

The field house was used by the school to store athletic equipment and was totally destroyed by fire. McDuffie and two co-defendants were arrested in connection to the arson, but McDuffie started the fire, according to the district attorney’s office.

McDuffie faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison at sentencing. He will also be required to pay restitution. The amount will be determined at his sentencing on June 28.

In addition, he waived his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.

