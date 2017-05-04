Cuomo Administration holding information sessions on state’s free college tuition program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People who want to learn more about New York’s free college tuition program got a chance to ask questions at nearly two dozen campuses across the state over the next few weeks.

Members of Governor Cuomo’s Administration are telling people how the Excelsior Scholarship can help them and their families at 21 schools through May 22nd.

The first one in our area was held at SUNY Cobleskill at 12:30 on Thursday.

The next one in our area is being held at SUNY Adirondack on May 16th.

The last one around here is at Fulton-Montgomery Community College the day after on May 17th.

The free college tuition program is available for any family that makes less than $125,000 a year. The governor says 940,000 middle-class families or nearly 80 percent of the state are eligible.