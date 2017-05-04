Closing arguments wrap up in the Alex West trial

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two very intense closing arguments in the Alex West trial was held on Thursday.

The defense told the jury that Alex West was in shock and that he didn’t know anyone in the other boat was injured.

Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan told the jury that Alex West knew exactly what he was doing when he left the scene. They say West didn’t call police because he knew he would be in trouble.

West’s Attorney Cheryl Coleman asked the jury to be Alex West for a moment, young, and a dumb 24-years-old. She said he was wrong for leaving but that he didn’t know anyone in the boat was hurt.

Hogan replayed witness 911 calls where witnesses say they heard screaming from the McCue’s boat. Hogan said there’s no way West didn’t hear those screams.

Hogan told the jury West waited 12 hours to go to the police but that the driver of the boat Charlotte McCue was in Robert Knarr contacted police right away.

“He knew that time matters and he knew he needed time, he knew that he was drunk. He knew that he was high, he knew that he caused the crash and he knew that someone was really hurt and he knew that if the police were able to find him that he would be in big trouble,” Hogan said.

“This was in so many ways a horrible accident but that doesn’t mean that there’s criminal causation,” Coleman said.

The jury was charged and sent home. Members of the jury will begin deliberations will begin Friday morning.