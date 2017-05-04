Billboard warns against DWI with powerful message

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local high school student got her name and artwork up on a giant billboard for a very big cause.

It’s a billboard trying to stop and prevent DWI.

“It helps me get through what I’m going through. If I can help one person and students especially, I just want to get the word across. They don’t want to go through what I went through,” Sandra LaPlante, a DWI crash victim, said.

“No one really thinks about people on the road every day, sober, that are affected by this too. And make away not just people doing it, it’s other people too,” Morgan Robertson, a Colonie High School student, said.

The billboard shows LaPlante’s prosthetic leg with and a phrase she uses, “I got the life sentence.” She uses it during her speeches to kids about drinking and driving.

A total of 88 students entered the contest. Robertson’s winning entry will soon go up on other billboards around the Capital Region.