5/4 Pet Connection: Promise

Promise Is a beautiful 5 year old spayed female.

Promise is one of the 100 cats rescued from a hoarding situation. She is a sweet girl, loving attention and greeting the customers in the front office. She follows Anthonio, the shelter manager, around the office and is always on his lap. She gets along well with other cats.

Promise is up to date with vaccinations, microchipped and given preventive treatment for worms and fleas. She arrived at the shelter 7/23/16.

Montgomery County SPCA 518-842-8050