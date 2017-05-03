YouTube stars lose custody of kids following prank videos

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – YouTube stars, whose extreme prank videos sparked a major backlash, have now lost custody of two of the children to their biological mother.

The videos caused a firestorm where the parents pulled pranks on their kids by screaming at them and causing them to cry hysterically. The videos racked up millions of views.

The youngest two are only Heather Martin’s stepchildren.

Now their biological mom has come forward, releasing her own video, with her lawyer, announcing that Michael and Heather Martin have lost custody and the children now in her care.

“Emma and Cody are with me. I have emergency custody,” Rose Hall, mother, said.

The mother’s attorney says local police and court were instrumental in reuniting Hall with her children.

The videos posted by the Martins on the popular DaddyoFive YouTube channel sparked a backlash. Many called the couple abusive. Last Friday, the Martins said some of the videos were staged.

“Some stuff is real. Some stuff was acted out, scripted,” Martin said.

Mike says deep down he just thought becoming a celebrity would make his kids proud.

“Everybody was so happy to be a YouTuber and to be makin’ these videos and gettin’ the views,” Mike said. “When my kids looked, I was their hero.”