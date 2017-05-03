Woman taken to hospital after Madison Avenue fire in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire in Albany that sent one woman to the hospital.

Smoke billowed from the five-apartment building at 765 Madison Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Gregory said his firefighters arrived on scene and acted fast.

“They made entry; they found a victim off to the left on the first floor apartment,” he said.

The victim was a woman. Firefighters performed CPR, and she was taken to Albany Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Everyone else made it out of the fire okay.

“As far as we know, all but one of the apartments were occupied,” Gregory said.

Fire crews knocked the flames out in just over 15 minutes and pulled charred furniture out of the home.

“They got the fire under control in about 17 minutes, so they did a great job the firefighters,” Gregory said.

The deputy fire chief said fighting fires in multi-family homes can be tricky.

“There’s a lot of voids; there’s a lot of hidden spaces that fire can travel through,” he said. “So the firefighters, this is what we’re trained for. It’s a bread and butter operation.”

Even so, crews put the fire out and were able to keep damage to the building at a minimum.

“It was contained to that one apartment,” Gregory said. “There was some smoke damage to the adjoining apartments, but we did not see any fire damage right now.”

State fire investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire.