Widespread Google Docs spam emails carry phishing attack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WCMH) – If you receive an email sharing a Google Docs document with you, do not open it.

The emails come appear to come from a legitimate email address and provide a link that appears to be a legitimate Google address.

Gizmodo reports reporters from BuzzFeed, Hearst, New York Magazine and Vice magazine have received the invitations.

Clicking the link brings you to a screen that looks nearly identical to a legitimate Google login screen. Allowing going further allows the scammers to have full access to your Google account.

If you are affected, and still have access to your account, you can take steps to remove the permissions of the fake app.

Go to https://myaccount.google.com/permissions Find the app called “Google Docs” Revoke all permissions

After removing permissions for the app, change your password.

To avoid the possibility of a phishing attack affecting you, you can set up a security key or two-step authentication to increase your Google account’s security.