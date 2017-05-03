Police: 2 people killed, including shooter in Texas community college shooting

IRVING, Texas (AP) – A Dallas-area community college says it’s on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

A message posted to the college’s Facebook page at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday says the facility is “still on intruder lockdown,” instructing students and faculty to “go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police are on the scene.”