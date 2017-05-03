Police: Man arrested after inappropriately grabbing woman in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department arrested a man they say inappropriately grabbed a woman in the city.

On Tuesday, police say they received a report that a woman was grabbed inappropriately by man as he walked past her on Robbins Avenue.

After speaking with the victim and getting a description police say, the man, later identified as Edward Jennings, was located and positively identified.

Jennings was arrested and charged with one count of indecent assault and battery.

Police say it is unknown if Jennings was involved in other assaults that occurred in the city in recent weeks.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.