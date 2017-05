PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police need your help finding a missing teenage girl.

Sharonda Green, 16, was last seen wearing white pants and a gray sweatshirt. She’s described as being 5’3” and 135 pounds.

Police say Green might be in Pittsfield, Dalton or Lanesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (413)-448-9700.