Officials: New filtration system to remove PFOA is fully operational in Petersburgh

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health and Environmental Conservation announced the new full capacity filtration system is fully operational in Petersburgh.

Officials say the new system is effectively removing PFOA from the town’s water supply and providing clean drinking water to the residents in the Town Water District.

“Assuring clean drinking water for all New Yorkers is a priority for the State. Governor Cuomo has made unprecedented efforts to safeguard water quality in communities, like Petersburgh, with a legacy of industrial pollution,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of Health. “This new full capacity filtration system is another significant step forward in the state’s ongoing commitment to protecting drinking water.”

The Health Department says it took multiple samples throughout the distribution system and confirmed non-detectable levels of PFOA and other perfluorinated chemicals.