ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Daniel McCoy introduced the Albany County Opioid Task Force on Wednesday, a new task force to help fight the opioid epidemic right here in the Capital Region.

Along with the task force, McCoy also introduced a new took the unit will use to help in the fight.

Statistics show that across the country 78 people die each day from prescription opioid-related overdoses and that 80% of heroin users start with prescription drugs.