New method unveiled in Albany County to get rid of unwanted drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has introduced a new tool and task force to help get unwanted pills off the streets.

Since it’s illegal for pharmacists to accept narcotics that people don’t need anymore, they’ve found a creative way to get around it.

“The easiest and most efficient thing to do is to get a totally anonymous envelope to these patients, you can drop it off, put the pills in there with or without your label, put it in any us postal service mailbox, and we’ll send it back to recycling,” Jagat Patel, Owner and Supervising Pharmacist at Crestwood Pharmacy, said.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription opioids.