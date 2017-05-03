Local library first public library in NY to sell E-ZPass On-The-Go

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guilderland Public Library will be the first public library in New York to sell E-ZPass On-The-Go tags.

According to the Thruway Authority, the tags can be purchased for $25. Once a customer registers their tag either online or by phone, the full $25 is credited to their account. The tag will become active within 24 hours.

“We are excited to expand the E-ZPass On-the-Go program to libraries across New York State,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Bill Finch. “Offering customers E-ZPass tags at numerous convenient locations will continue to help as many travelers as possible save time and money on the Thruway.”

The Thruway Authority says E-ZPass On-The-Go allows customers to receive the tag immediately, without having to wait for seven to 10 days to receive it in the mail.

More information on the E-ZPass On-The-Go program.