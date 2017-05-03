Innocent man who spent two decades in prison supports legislation holding prosecutors more accountable

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ten defendants in New York court cases will receive new trials following a ruling their convictions must be reversed due to misconduct by the prosecution.

Anthony Dipippo stands a free man on Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to pick the pieces up, I’m trying to reintegrate myself it’s a difficult thing,” Dipippo said.

Difficult, considering he was served a 20 sentence behind bars.

“What did you serve the 20 years for, rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.”

Three trials later, including two reversals, Dipippo was cleared of all charges after spending two decades wrongfully convicted in a New York State prison.

“My conclusion in studying this all over the country is that it happens more in New York than any other place else,” Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace Law School, said.

Gershman’s spent 40 years covering the law, as a professor, author and former New York prosecutor himself.

“It’s not working in this state and we need something else, we need something more effective.”

Both Gershman and Dipippo support legislation sponsored in the Assembly by Nick Perry and John DeFrancisco in the Senate. The legislation would create a commission to review potential misconduct cases and establish accountability. It’s modeled after the current one in place for judges.

For the man who spent nearly half his life behind bars, Dipippo says this would send a clear message to prosecutors.

“They need to know, that there are people watching them and will make sure that if they do wrong, they’re going to be consequences.”