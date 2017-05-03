Governor Cuomo announces gang violence prevention initiatives upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promoting his plan to combat gang activity in upstate communities.

Cuomo on Tuesday visited both Albany and Rochester to announce support for programs aimed at community safety and gun violence prevention.

Cuomo says federal and local law enforcement will have more access to state intelligence and specialized equipment, and New York State Police will add additional troopers for expanded patrols.

Cuomo also announced slight funding increases for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program to provide resources for training, equipment and personnel to aid law enforcement in reducing shootings. Another program called SNUG that promotes violence-reduction for high-risk individuals will also receive funding in both regions.

Last week Cuomo announced initiatives to crack down on deadly MS-13 gang violence in Long Island.