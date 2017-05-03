Colonie PD searching for man in connection with hidden camera in Starbucks bathroom

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is seeking the publics’ help identifying a man in connection with a hidden camera found in the bathroom at a local Starbucks.

Police say the man in the photo was seen on store surveillance camera in the area of the unisex bathroom in the Starbucks at 18 Wolf Road around 7:30 p.m. on March 18.

The camera was hidden using what appeared to be a USB wall charger.

Officials say the hidden camera was found and reported to the police by a store employee 25 minutes after it was placed.

Three people used the restroom while the camera was in place, police say, and all three have been identified and interviewed.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identity of the male in the images is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.