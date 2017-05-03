A “need for weed,” treating PTSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State lawmakers are gaining momentum in a measure to expand medical marijuana coverage for those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Currently, medical marijuana can only be used to treat serious illnesses such as cancer and Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) in New York State

Recently, the State Assembly approved a measure that includes PTSD as a condition that doctors can prescribe medical marijuana as treatment.

The bill will now move to the State Senate, as New York previously launched its medicinal marijuana program last year.

Democrats control the Assembly and Republicans control the Senate, so a potential for partisan ideals can influence any the success or failure of this bill.