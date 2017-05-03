5/3 Pet Connection: Vinnie

VINNIE –

Vinnie is a 3yr old beautiful black short haired neutered male tabby who was brought to the APF on 3/7/2017.

Vinnie is a playful kitty who likes to explore the APF’s lobby and offices.

Vinnie also will carrier around toys to initiate play and he’ll talk to anyone that will listen to him.

Vinnie came to the APF as a stray so we have no previous history or past home environment information. We do not know how he would be with cats or dogs.

The APF thinks Vinnie would do well with a family with older children only because he does play so much.

At the APF, Vinnie was tested for FeLV (Feline Leukemia) and FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and those rresults were negative.

He was also given de-wormers, Feline distemper vaccine (FVRCP), Flea and Tick treatment/preventative medication, Feline distemper vaccine (DA2PP), 1yr Rabies vaccination

as well a Microchip. The microchip has no fees associated with it for the life time of the pet.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944