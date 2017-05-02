VT man accused of killing stepdaughter pleads guilty

Web Staff Published:

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man accused of killing his 2-year-old stepdaughter more than two years ago is taking a plea deal.

Dennis Duby has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Dezirae Sheldon.

He had originally pleaded not guilty, saying he was frustrated with the girl when he tripped her, causing her to hit her head but didn’t mean to hurt her.

Some said the state could have prevented her death, knowing that the girl had been seriously abused just months prior by her mother but was returned to the family anyway.

The case prompted the state to change child protection laws.

Duby faces 13 years in prison when he is sentenced.

 

