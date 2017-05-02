Voting now open for NY craft beer challenge

Web Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voting is now open for Taste New York’s First Craft Beer challenge a competition celebrating the growth of the industry.

Here is a list of the local breweries taking part:

  • Adirondack Brewery
  • Brown’s Brewing Company
  • C.H. Evans Brewing Co.
  • Chatham Brewing
  • Rip Van Winkle Brewing Co.
  • Shmaltz Brewing Company
  • The Beer Diviner
  • Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Nearly 70 breweries total are in the competition.

You can vote online for your favorite breweries.

The five breweries with the most votes will go to a final tasting event in New York City on May 17th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s