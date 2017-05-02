Voting now open for NY craft beer challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voting is now open for Taste New York’s First Craft Beer challenge a competition celebrating the growth of the industry.

Here is a list of the local breweries taking part:

Adirondack Brewery

Brown’s Brewing Company

C.H. Evans Brewing Co.

Chatham Brewing

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Co.

Shmaltz Brewing Company

The Beer Diviner

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Nearly 70 breweries total are in the competition.

You can vote online for your favorite breweries.

The five breweries with the most votes will go to a final tasting event in New York City on May 17th.