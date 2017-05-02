Voting now open for NY craft beer challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voting is now open for Taste New York’s First Craft Beer challenge a competition celebrating the growth of the industry.
Here is a list of the local breweries taking part:
- Adirondack Brewery
- Brown’s Brewing Company
- C.H. Evans Brewing Co.
- Chatham Brewing
- Rip Van Winkle Brewing Co.
- Shmaltz Brewing Company
- The Beer Diviner
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
Nearly 70 breweries total are in the competition.
You can vote online for your favorite breweries.
The five breweries with the most votes will go to a final tasting event in New York City on May 17th.