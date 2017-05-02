US State Dept. issues new travel alert over potential European terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert over possible terror attacks throughout Europe.

U.S. Citizens should always be alert for the possibility that “terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists” may conduct attacks with little or no warning.

The State Department says extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions, airports, and other soft targets.

Americans traveling to Europe are urged to check the website of the U.S. embassy or consulate to monitor recent security messages.

U.S. citizens should also:

Follow the instructions of local authorities. Monitor media and local information sources and factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities.

Be prepared for additional security screening and unexpected disruptions.

Stay in touch with your family members and ensure they know how to reach you in the event of an emergency.

Have an emergency plan of action ready.

Register in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

The alert expires in September.