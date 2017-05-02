Thousands wake up to power outages, property damage after severe storms

(NEWS10) — Many are waking up this morning to property damage after power winds and rain swept across the Capital Region Monday evening.

Power outages are affecting the region as well. Nearly 1700 customers in Saratoga County, and 1000 customers in Washington County are without power, with several other outages across the region.

National Grid says power should be restored by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tree over a power line on Galway Road in Ballston Spa. Crews just moved tree, but power remains out. pic.twitter.com/sG0uwMJBQV — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) May 2, 2017

For the latest information on power outages, visit the National Grid outages map here: https://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/Storms-Outages/Outage-Map

In Cambridge, one family is particularly thankful everyone is ok after a large tree came down on their home during the high winds Monday night.

The storm lasted just a few minutes in Cambridge, but it didn’t take long to do some serious damage. Tree branches were ripped off and tossed around the card. Three cars were completely totaled.

Another tree fell on the house, trapping Brittany Dupras inside with her fiance and two kids.

They would have been stuck, had it not been for the quick action of Dupras’ brother Johnny, who lives nearby.

“I ran to the front of the house,” says Johnny. “And there was this tree up against the house, and I could just see her inside bawling.”

Johnny was able to get inside and get the family out.

“I was screaming my lungs out, and then I see my brother at the door,” said Dupras. “I was just so happy he was able to help us out.”

Now the family is left, like many in the Capital Region, with a big mess and lots of damage to clean up. But they know it could have been a whole lot worse.