Sen. Gillibrand rules out 2020 presidential run

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she is ruling out a run for president in 2020.

She says she’s “focused entirely” on running for re-election next year.

Sen. Gillibrand has gained popularity among democrats but also labeled as an obstructionist after opposing each and every one of President Trump’s cabinet nominees.

She replaced Hillary Clinton in the Senate in 2009 and was re-elected in 2012.

Sen. Gillibrand joins Governor Andrew Cuomo as New York Democrats who’ve said they don’t plan to run for president in 2020.