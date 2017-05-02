Santa Claus testifies in mall shooting trial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Crossgates Mall Santa Claus, who was there the day gunshots rang out inside the mall, took the stand.

He described the scene and how one of the bullets came to rest at the bottom of the escalator near the Apple Store. He said if the angle was just a few feet over, the bullet would have traveled right through Santa Land where families were lined up for holiday photos.

Tasheem Maeweather is the man accused of firing the weapon, sending mall shoppers into a panic.

His attorney, Le Kindlon declined to cross-examine Santa.

 

 

