Police: Man forcibly steals phone from broken down motorist in Canaan

CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say was involved in a roadside robbery in Canaan.

Police say they were dispatched Monday morning for a robbery of a tractor trailer driver near the intersection of State Route 22 and State Route 295.

It was reported that the truck driver was flagged down by an apparent broken down motorist.

When the driver stopped to help, the suspect identified as Jeffrey Treffy, 39, of Sunnyside, approached the tractor trailer where a struggle took place.

Treffy is accused of then forcibly stealing the victim’s phone before fleeing.

Shortly after, a trooper saw the suspect and the car on State Route 20 in Lebanon. Treffy was taken into custody and faces charges including robbery.

He was arraigned in the Town of Greenport Court. Treffy was remanded to Columbia County Jail without bail pending his next court appearance.