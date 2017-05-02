Police looking for missing man in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is looking to locate a missing man.

Police say Derek Lonergan, 27, of Bennington, went out for an afternoon ride on his motorcycle on Monday and didn’t return home.

He was last seen operating a 2014 Honda Enduro motorcycle bearing Vermont registration MB340.

Lonergan is described as being 5’8” tall, 145 pounds, having brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a blue shirt, and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802)-442-1030.