Police looking for missing man in Bennington

Web Staff Published:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is looking to locate a missing man.

Police say Derek Lonergan, 27, of Bennington, went out for an afternoon ride on his motorcycle on Monday and didn’t return home.

He was last seen operating a 2014 Honda Enduro motorcycle bearing Vermont registration MB340.

Lonergan is described as being 5’8” tall, 145 pounds, having brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a blue shirt, and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802)-442-1030.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s