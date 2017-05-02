Police: Driver slams into East Greenbush business after pursuit

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for a driver accused of slamming into an East Greenbush business and another vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Route 9 and 20 near the Kmart at Sherwood.

Police say after the crash, the driver of a blue SUV and a female passenger ran from the scene. The injured passenger was picked up by police a short time later.

The driver of a mangled red truck says the blue truck came out of nowhere down Columbia Turnpike and struck his vehicle.

Police say the incident originated in Albany when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver is then accused of taking off and leading police on a pursuit.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen on Monday.

Bewildered residents looking out their porches at all the police activity. pic.twitter.com/XdZJJjsABw — Anya Tucker (@Anyaon10) May 2, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.